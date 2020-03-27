Kip Moore Announces Release Date for New Album, 'Wild World'

Fans are just around two months away from new music from Kip Moore, as the singer has announced that his new album, Wild World, will be released on May 29. The project is Moore's fourth studio album and the title track is currently available.

Moore co-wrote 12 of Wild World's 13 songs, which range from vulnerable and reflective to strong and emphatic.

"My first hope at all times is that it does something to your soul when you’re listening to it," he told Billboard of the album. "I never want it to be fodder and just words and melodies. I hope that it somehow applies to other people's lives and brings them a little peace with questions they have and their own internal struggles they’re having. I'm always hoping they can feel my heart as far as that goes. My heart was put in the project."

Moore and his team began planning his album announcement month ago, before the coronavirus pandemic, and the singer noted that while "everything is different" when it comes to promoting the project, he's ultimately happy with the work he's preparing to present.

"Wild World sends the message that I wanted to send. I feel like this world, it's gotten a little too much," he explained. "We’re getting so far away from the simplicity of things. Once I looked at the record as a whole, that was the message that made the most sense. Wild World made the most sense to me [as the album title] because these are wild times we’re living in and we need to bring it back to the simple things."

See Wild World's full tracklist below:

1. "Janie Blu" (Dan Couch, Kip Moore)

2. "Southpaw" (Westin Davis, Kip Moore)

3. "Fire And Flame" (Cary Barlowe, Brett James, Kip Moore, Will Weatherly)

4. "Wild World" (Josh Miller, Kip Moore)

5. "Red White Blue Jean American Dream" (Jimi Bell, Barton Davies, Luke Dick, Philip Lammonds)

6. "She's Mine" (Dan Couch, Kip Moore, Scott Stepakoff)

7. "Hey Old Lover" (Dan Couch, Kip Moore)

8. "Grow On You" (Blair Daly, Westin Davis, Kip Moore)

9. "More Than Enough" (David Garcia, Josh Miller, Kip Moore)

10. "Sweet Virginia" (Kip Moore, Manny Medina, Erich Wigdahl)

11. "South" (Adam Browder, Dan Couch, Manny Medina, Kip Moore, Dave Nassie, Erich Wigdahl)

12. "Crazy For You Tonight" (Blair Daly, Westin Davis, Kip Moore)

13. "Payin’ Hard" (Blair Daly, Westin Davis, Kip Moore)

Photo Credit: Getty / Isaac Brekken