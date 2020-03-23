Kenny Rogers Fans Remember 'Islands in the Stream' Duet With Dolly Parton After His Death

Country icon Kenny Rogers died from natural causes on Friday, March 20 at age 81, his family shared in a statement. The singer was "under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family" when he passed away.

Rogers began his career in the 1950s and went on to sell over 100 million records worldwide and earn 24 No. 1 hits. He was awarded multiple Grammys, ACM and CMA Awards and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013, among other honors. He recorded a number of hits including "The Gambler," "Lucille," and "Islands in the Stream," a duet with his good friend Dolly Parton that became one of his most well-known songs.