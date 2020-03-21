Kenny Rogers: 9 Iconic Songs to Remember

The death of Kenny Rogers came at a difficult time for many fans around the globe. Everybody is already facing uncertainty due to the fight against the coronavirus, leaving the death of the country legend to hit an already vulnerable fan base harder than normal.

Rogers passed away peacefully on Friday night surrounded by family, with the announcement coming early Saturday courtesy of a statement by his family. The family also confirmed that a small private service will be held.

"The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 PM at the age of 81," the statement read. "Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family."

A public memorial has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic and quarantine, so many fans are taking their mourning and memory stroll online. Rogers' music, style, and pop culture influence have been on full display since the news of his death broke. While it is a sad moment, it offers fans a chance for distraction amid the current global crisis. It also offers a chance to relive a lot of good music from across Rogers' career.

Rogers' music career stretched from the late '60s until his health forced him to stop touring in 2018. Throughout that time, the country music icon produced several hit songs, teamed with numerous major names from the music industry, and earned accolades from all ends.

Scroll down and relive some of his best songs and pay respects to a performer that entertained millions.