Shania Twain Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact much of the world, Shania Twain announced she is postponing the March dates on her Let's Go! residency in Las Vegas. Twain made the announcement on social media, urging fans to keep their tickets so they can attend at a future date.

"The safety and well-being of my fans, touring staff, family and anyone else who could possibly be affected is my top priority," Twain said as part of a statement shared on social media. "We will be rescheduling all of these shows I promise! Please do hold on to your tickets. Information regarding new dates and ticketing will be with you as soon as possible."

Twain previously explained why she was so fond of her Vegas residency, as opposed to touring all over the world.

"When you’re on tour going from town to town, it’s such a brief experience," Twain explained to Las Vegas magazine. "During the residency in Las Vegas, I got to know the city better and just fell in love with it. And I like to be in the audience there. I’m always out eating at the restaurants and seeing other shows and going to hockey games. I guess I delved into the spirit of being a member of the community, and you know you’re never bored in Las Vegas."

Twain previously headlined her Still the One residency, which kicked off in 2012, and was eager to return to Sin City for another long run.

"I had such a great experience during the last residency and I feel very at home [in Las Vegas]," Twain said ahead of the launch of Let's Go!. "I’m excited to get creative again with this platform and a Vegas residency is so unique. It’s such a luxury for an artist because you get to dive into all this technology you can’t take on tour. It’s like a playground and I feel privileged to be invited back. But I’m excited about so many things with this, and just to be back in the city."

Twain is also working on a new album. Updates to Twain's residency schedule will be posted on her website as available.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter