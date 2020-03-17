Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Reveal Sex of Third Child

We now know whether Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, will have a son or daughter! The couple will soon be the proud parents of another boy, which they revealed during their African getaway.

Although the Hubbards have yet to make a formal announcement, their rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE, revealing that they found out the gender on March 4, with Brittney Kelley, the wife of fellow Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley, the only one who knew whether it was a boy or girl before they left for Africa. When the group visited the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya, Brittney handed a blue scarf to an elephant keeper, allowing the Hubbards time to explain to their 2-year-old Olivia that if the elephant had on a blue scarf, she was going to have another little brother, but if it had a pink scarf, she would have a little sister.

Hayley chose the location because of the work that the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust does for elephant orphan rescue and rehabilitation.

"Africa has become our second home, and we really wanted to do the reveal with the elephants at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust," Hayley told the outlet. "We’re in awe of the inspiring work they do to rescue, protect and preserve these magical creatures. The elephants really speak to us, and this is a cause that we are very passionate about."

"We were pretty surprised to find out we’re expecting, but having three children is something Tyler and I have always dreamed of," she added. "God’s timing is perfect!"

The Hubbards were pleasantly surprised to find out they were adding to their family so soon after the birth of their son Luca, who is 6 months old.

"'Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!'" Hubbard announced on Instagram. "We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca."

Hayley also announced the news, using the same photo as her husband.

"When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore...Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!" she wrote.

A due date for their upcoming son has yet to be revealed.

