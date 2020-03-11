Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Gives Update on Massive New House

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, are currently building their dream home outside of Nashville, and Brittany gave fans an update on the house's progress on her Instagram Story on March 10.

The Aldeans' new pad is massive and will have a bowling alley, multiple bars, a wing for their kids, a massive foyer, lazy river, a two-story closet for Brittany and more. Jason and Brittany will live in the expansive new building along with their two kids, son Memphis and daughter Navy, as well as Jason's two daughters from his previous marriage when they stay with their dad.

Scroll through to see the home's progress.