Watch Keith Urban Perform Acoustic Version of 'God Whispered Your Name'

First Keith Urban wowed fans with his performance of his new single, "God Whispered Your Name, while on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and now he is giving fans a new, stripped-down version of the song. Urban performed an acoustic version of his current hit on social media, with just Urban and his guitar.

Urban has already called 'God Whispered Your Name" one of the most special songs he has ever released.

“‘God Whispered Your Name’ really spoke to me the very first time I heard it," Urban stated. "The opening line: 'I was so cold and lost / and nothing seemed to ring true,' God, I know that place so well. The rest of the song unfolded, and I just followed it every step of the way. At the end of the day if I’m gonna record a song that I didn’t write, like this one, then it’s gonna be a song that speaks to me really strongly.

"And ‘God Whispered Your Name’ absolutely spoke to me and tells my journey in such a profound way," he continued. "Going through a season in life of being very lost and lonely and confused and not knowing a how to get out of that, and then the chorus hits — ‘God Whispered Your Name’ and everything starts to open up and become clear. And that second verse when it said, ‘I can feel the sunshine for the first time in a while,' again, it just went right to the core of me. And (it was) the most extraordinary song, and I just knew right then and there I had to get into the studio and record it.”

Urban was just announced as the host for the upcoming 2020 ACM Awards. The New Zealand-born star is also nominated for one award, for Male Artist of the Year, a category he shares with Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton. While performers have yet to be announced, it is likely Urban will also take the stage to sing "God Whispered Your Name."

The 2020 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer