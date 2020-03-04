Garth Brooks Announces First-Ever Performance at Allegiant Stadium, Home of the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to open their new home, Allegiant Stadium, in August 2020 when the NFL's preseason schedule begins. The exact dates of the games are unknown, but another major event has been slated for their new Sin City home. Country star Garth Brooks will be making his first-ever appearance at the Las Vegas stadium during his summer stadium tour.

THIS night... THIS city... for the FIRST TIME EVER in THIS STADIUM!!! Announcing: #GARTHin_________. -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/QTaMWTgtbi — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 4, 2020

Brooks announced the upcoming date on Wednesday morning. The concert will take place on Saturday, Aug. 22, and the tickets will be priced at $94.95, inclusive of all taxes and fees. Fans interested in attending the concert will be able to purchase their tickets on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. PT.

The Las Vegas Raiders have the goal of making Allegiant Stadium a destination for both football fans and tourists. The nearly $2 billion home of the football team, which has been dubbed the Death Star, will primarily be used as the home of the Raiders, but it will also be hosting the PAC-12 Championship games in 2020 and 2021.

In addition, team president Marc Badain and the Raiders have hopes of hosting the Super Bowl in 2025, and they will need a pristine gameday experience to convince the league that Las Vegas should be the destination for a championship game. Part of the process was increasing the number of luxury suites to 128, which the team did back in late May.

"It's also good for the Super Bowl," Badain said. "The more suites you have, the better opportunity you have to bid for the Super Bowl. So we wanted to be responsive to the NFL, as we're working on a bid for the 2025 Super Bowl."

While the Raiders will primarily use the stadium for football games, the team has made it very clear that this will be an all-purpose home for multiple styles of events. Having Brooks perform a massive concert at Allegiant Stadium will provide the team with the opportunity to show how they handle a massive influx of attendees.

Tickets for the Brooks concert can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, using the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster App. Although it was revealed by organizers that there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on March 13.

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM