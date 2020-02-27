ACM Awards 2020: Fans are 'So Excited' for Keith Urban to Host

On Thursday, Feb. 27, Keith Urban revealed that he will be hosting the 2020 ACM Awards in April, and fans quickly used social media to share how excited they are to see the Australian star host the show for the first time.

"So excited for the ACMs now!!!!" one person wrote.

"Your going to be amazing Keith, I cant say enough good things about you and your talent," shared a second. "We love you keith."

"Congratulations on the hosting gig!" tweeted a third fan. "Looking forward to the show and loving the new song! Takes me to a special memory!"

Urban made his announcement with a video in which he shared that he also released a new song on Thursday titled "God Whispered Your Name," and just as many fans were eager to hear the 52-year-old's new track.

"Just listened to it, it's absolutely brilliant, I'll definitely be downloading it," shared one fan. "Thanks Keith."

"Awesome Keith! Love the new song!" wrote another. A third commented, "I have had it on repeat since 6 am! I absolutely LOVE it. I can't want for more."

Urban will follow Reba McEntire as host of the ACMs. McEntire also hosted in 2018 after previously co-hosting with Blake Shelton from 2013-2015. Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan co-hosted in 2016 and 2017.

"Hey everyone, it's Keith here — crazy busy morning, but I got a couple of things to announce," Urban shared in his video on Thursday. "First of all, we have brand new music coming out today, finally. This song is called 'God Whispered Your Name,' it is brand new, part of a whole bunch of new music that is coming out very soon."

"And also to let you know that I will be hosting the ACMs this year, live from Las Vegas Sunday, April the 5th on CBS," he continued. "So looking forward to it. You guys have a great day, I will see you soon, bye."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Feb 27, 2020 at 5:00am PST

"As if having a new song out today wasn’t enough, I also get to host the ACM Awards in April," Urban added in a statement. "I'll tell you - this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life... and there’s so much more to come. Incredibly grateful - and ready to roll!"

The 2020 ACM Awards air live from Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Carmen Mandato