Reba McEntire Gives out Her Phone Number on Social Media, Asks Fans to Text Her

Say what, Reba McEntire? The country music icon just tweeted out her phone number on social media, while sharing her plans for the upcoming year, and asked fans to text her directly!

Trying out something new - you can text me now at (615) 436-8697! Looking forward to hearing from you!!! pic.twitter.com/WmXvqoTGCZ — Reba (@reba) February 25, 2020

"I just wanna tell you, this is going to be an action-packed year," McEntire said. "We've got so many wonderful things going on, and I want you to be a part of it. We've got the tour in Vegas with Brooks & Dunn, we've got my tour, which I'm going on by myself. Brand new stuff going on. A few new songs, new costumes, new lighting, new staging."

"We've got our new Spotify podcast," she continued. "You'll find it on Spotify of course. We're really excited about these new things. Also I'm returning to Universal Music Group, so be expecting some new music, along with getting to revisit my catalog, of all the things I've been doing over the past years."

The Oklahoma native went on to explain why she was getting so up close and personal with her fans.

"I want you to be really involved in this, and I want to know what's going on with you. As part of that, we'll be communicating just a little bit more. Starting today, you can text me directly," McEntire said, before giving out the community phone number, (615)436-8697.

McEntire made the surprising announcement during Country Radio Seminar that she was returning to her former label home, Universal Music Group, which is where her career began. She was most recently on Big Machine Label Group, which she left after her latest Stronger Than the Truth record was released in 2019.

"It's a wonderful feeling to be back with the family where I started," McEntire told UMG. "A full circle moment. I am thrilled because my catalog is here at Universal, and I'm really excited to revisit all of the songs that I recorded many years ago and work with a team that's so excited about my songs as I am.

"We're gonna have a lot of fun," she added. "It's gonna be very interesting to see what you can do with songs in 2020 as opposed to back 30, 40 years ago. I'm really looking forward to it. It's gonna be exciting."

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin