Florida Georgia Line Teams up With Independence Fund to Help Wounded Veterans

Florida Georgia Line is proud to put their name and support behind worthwhile causes, including helping veterans. For this reason, the duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, partners with the Independence Fund to help wounded veterans by providing them with all-terrain wheelchairs to give them maximized mobility.

“You know, it’s hard to put in words really what we’ve been able to see just about every night on tour," Kelley shared with their record label. "We’ve partnered up with the Independence Fund, gifting these new chairs to our veterans who have served our country, who are true heroes, and letting them have a moment to truly shine and giving them a little piece of their life back.

"These chairs are amazing," he added. "They kind of get in the woods. They can go a lot more places now and our veterans, our soldiers, our servicemen and women mean the world to us.”

Florida Georgia Line began working with the Independence Fund in 2016, and has provided veterans with the innovative wheelchairs at several tour stops over the years, including gifting one to Army veteran Brent Bretz, whose injuries when an IED hit his vehicle resulted in him living life as a double amputee.

"I woke up in a hospital after being in a coma for three weeks," he told Fox 10 in Phoenix. "I had a lot of apprehension and thought I would have to have a caregiver until I saw some other veterans that said it is possible to go out and do all kinds of stuff."

Florida Georgia Line plans on continuing their partnership with the Independence Fund when they hit the road later this year on Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour.

"Being asked to go on tour with Chesney was a bucket list moment for us, no doubt," Kelley acknowledged. "We both grew up listening to Kenny as kids, and obviously he's a legend but still doing it at a great level, at a high level. And he's somebody that we've been learning from; we want to learn more from. He's been doing stadiums for like 15 or 20 years, which is crazy when you think about it."

Chesney's Chillaxification Tour, which also includes Old Dominion, kicks off on April 18. Find dates at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

