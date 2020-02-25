Tyler Hubbard Reveals How Daughter Olivia Made It Onto Florida Georgia Line's 'Yummy' Remix With Justin Bieber

Florida Georgia Line fans who tuned in to listen to the country duo's remix of Justin Bieber's "Yummy" may have heard a familiar voice on the song — Tyler Hubbard's 2-year-old daughter, Olivia Rose. Olivia can be heard at the beginning of the track as she happily exclaims, "Yummy," later repeating the word.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Hubbard shared that his daughter's cameo was "completely unexpected."

"My family came by the studio to hang out, and Liv loves to wear headphones — so we put them on and moved the mic in front of her," he recalled. "She said, 'Yummy,' and we knew in that moment that we needed to add it in. Now every time she hears the song she says, 'That’s me.'"

The original version of "Yummy" was released in January as the lead single from Bieber's album Changes, which was released on Valentine's Day. The pop star first recorded a remix of the song with Summer Walker before releasing the version with FGL.

Hubbard's wife, Hayley Hubbard, gave fans a sweet look at her daughter's recording process on Instagram after the song was released. "Liv laying her vocals down on the new @justinbieber @floridageorgialine yummy country remix," she captioned a pair of videos of Olivia sitting on her dad's lap in front of a recording setup, a pair of large headphones perched on her head along with a black bow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Feb 18, 2020 at 9:52pm PST

Along with finding time to collaborate with Bieber, Hubbard and bandmate Brian Kelley are currently working on new music of their own. The duo is planning to release a new album later this year and shared that they will continue to share music inspired by their current stage in life.

"I think we just stick to what we've always done," Hubbard told their record label. "Keep our head down, work hard and try to record the best music and write the best music that we possibly can in that stage of life, whatever stage we're at. And I think that's what the fans connect to. I think with each album it kind of describes who we are at that time and what we're into and what we're doing."

"And we just try not to put too much pressure on ourselves and just kind of approach it the same way and give it our best effort, 110 percent," he added. "It's gonna work out."

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt