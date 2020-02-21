George Strait Announces Concert at Notre Dame Stadium

George Strait has announced that he's heading to Indiana this summer, with the country legend scheduled to play a concert at Notre Dame Stadium on Aug. 15. Dubbed "Strait to South Bend," the show will see Strait joined by openers Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. ET via ticketmaster.com and American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, March 5 at 10 p.m. local time. The show will make Strait one of only a few artists who have headlined a concert at Notre Dame Stadium, Garth Brooks being the first in in Oct. 2018.

For the past five years, Strait has played the majority of his shows in Las Vegas as part of his Strait to Vegas residency, becoming the first artist to play the T-Mobile Arena in 2016. Since then, he has played in Vegas for several weekends each year.

So far in 2020, Strait has performed three sold-out shows including "Strait to Oz" at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita and back-to-back nights of "Strait to the Heartland" at Kansas City’s Sprint Center. On Aug. 22, he'll play at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with Stapleton, Little Big Town and more, and he has two remaining "Strait to Vegas" shows on his calendar for the year on Aug. 28 and 29 with opener Caitlyn Smith. Strait played two shows at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 with Gone West.

The 67-year-old's last traditional tour was his 2013-2014 Cowboy Rides Away Tour, which sold out all of its 48 dates. The final show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas earned the largest attendance at a single-show concert in the United States and set a record for the largest gross at a single-show country concert.

Strait is known as the King of Country and is one of the most successful country music acts of all time. He is the only only artist or act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades and has sold nearly 70 million albums. He has also earned over 60 major industry awards and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury/ACMA2019