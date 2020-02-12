Sugarland Announces There Goes the Neighborhood Tour 2020

Sugarland is hitting the road! The duo, made up of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, just announced their There Goes the Neighborhood Tour 2020, with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes joining them for all dates, and Danielle Bradbery joining the tour for select dates.

And so it begins again: we're kicking off the There Goes The Neighborhood 2020 Tour this June! 🎤⭐️ But wait, there's more! We're also announcing the upcoming release of our new LIVE EP 'Bigger, Louder, Live' coming February 28! https://t.co/tOcspAlXgJ pic.twitter.com/9nEBfxbNzS — Sugarland (@Sugarlandmusic) February 12, 2020

Sugarland also announced the release of their Bigger, Louder, Live EP, a collection of three songs from their 2018 Bigger album, with new live versions. The songs on the EP are "On a Roll," the title track, and the Taylor Swift-penned "Babe."

See a complete list of There Goes the Neighborhood Tour dates below. The Bigger, Louder, Live EP will be released on Feb. 28. More information can be found by visiting Sugarland's website.

There Goes the Neighborhood Tour Dates:

June 4 – Toronto, ON / Budweiser Stage *^

June 5 – Syracuse, NY / St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *^

June 6 – Hartford, CT / Xfinity Theatre *^

June 12 – The Woodlands, TX / Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *^

June 13 – Dallas, TX / Dos Equis Pavilion *^

June 14 – Austin, TX / Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^

June 18 – Albuquerque, NM / Isleta Amphitheater *^

June 19 – Phoenix, AZ / Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

June 20 – Chula Vista, CA / North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

June 25 – Wheatland, CA / Toyota Amphitheatre *^

June 26 – Mountain View, CA / Shoreline Amphitheatre *^

June 27 – Irvine, CA / FivePoint Amphitheatre *^

July 2 – Aurora, IL / River Edge Park ^

July 3 – Prior Lake, MN / Mystic Lake Casino Amp ^

July 10 – Mansfield, MA / Xfinity Center *^

July 11 – Camden, NJ / BB&T Pavilion *^

July 12 – Wantagh, NY / Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *^

July 16 – Holmdel, NJ / PNC Bank Arts Center *^

July 18 – Bangor, ME / Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *^

July 19 – Gilford, NH / Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *^

July 23 – Burgettstown, PA / S&T Bank Music Park *~

July 24 – Clarkston, MI / DTE Energy Music Theatre *~

July 25 – Milwaukee, WI / American Family Insurance Amphitheater *~

July 30 – Cincinnati, OH / Riverbend Music Center +^

July 31 – Alpharetta, GA / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

August 1 – Charlotte, NC / PNC Music Pavilion +^

* Mary Chapin Carpenter

^ Tenille Townes

~ Danielle Bradbery

+ Special guest to be announced

Photo Credit: Getty for iHeart Media / John Shearer