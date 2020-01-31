Dan + Shay Relive Winning 2020 Grammy Award for 'Speechless'

The 2020 Grammy Awards were almost a week ago, but Dan + Shay is still reliving their unforgettable win. The duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, took home the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for "Speechless."

"We’ll never forget this moment," Dan + Shay captioned the video, shared on social media, of them accepting the coveted trophy.

Mooney also shared a photo of them holding the trophy earlier in the week, celebrating their monumental win.

"Woke up to a dream," Mooney wrote. "This is crazy. So thankful and grateful. Missed you [Hannah Billingsley]. I know you wanted to be here so bad...thanks for holding down the fort and growing an actual human inside of you. I love you."

Mooney's wife, Hannah, was not in attendance because she is due with their second child, also a boy, within the next few months.

Dan + Shay have a good chance of being nominated for a Grammy next year as well, thanks to their collaboration with Justin Bieber on "10,000 Hours." The song set a new record, with more than 75 million global streams during its debut week.

"We've crossed paths with Justin a few times in the past, and we've always kind of toyed with the idea of collaborating on something," Smyers told Zane Lowe from Beats1/Apple Music. "We wrote this song in Nashville and we were like, 'This is a crazy idea'; We had the same manager, Scooter Braun. So I sent it to Scooter and was like, 'Yo, hear me out on this. This might be wild. This might be like absolutely insane, but picture Justin singing on this.'"

Dan + Shay will perform at the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2. The duo is part of an all-star lineup ahead of the match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Other artists joining Dan + Shay in getting fans fired up for the big game include Pitbull, DJ Khaled and Yolanda Adams. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are the performing for the halftime show.

The 2020 Super Bowl will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo Credit: Getty / David Crotty