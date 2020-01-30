Maren Morris Is Struggling With Sleep Ahead of Birth of First Child

One of Maren Morris' biggest pregnancy struggles right now is sleep! The 29-year-old, who is in her third trimester, reveals that she doesn't have any trouble falling asleep, but staying asleep is proving to be more problematic for her.

"Every morning, I wake up at 3:30 on the dot," Morris told CMT's Cody Alan. "At this point, it's just my body clock waking me up, and I don't know if its from the baby kicking or if its hormones or anxiety, but I mean, I lay awake for two hours with nothing to do. I end up watching TV or reading or something so that my brain will shut off again!"

Morris knows sleep will be a rare commodity after her son arrives, which is why she is hoping for a little more rest ahead of his arrival.

"It is so annoying," Morris acknowledged. "I want to just sleep through the night so that I am well rested for the sleepless nights to come when the baby is actually here! Yeah. I am dealing with major insomnia right now."

Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, are anxiously awaiting becoming first-time parents, although Morris already has an idea of what kind of parents they will be.

"I think that I am probably gonna be the rule-setter, and Ryan's gonna be the fun one that they go to, to hang out," Morris told ABC Audio. "I don't know. I think I'm a little bit of both."

Still, Morris acknowledges that until her baby boy is born, it's anyone's guess what kind of parent she will be.

"The thing about being a new parent is you have no context of how you will be with your own," Morris admitted. "It's different from like holding a friend's baby or being around friends' kids, because it's not your 'copy.' So I don't know. I'll tell you in a year."

Morris skipped the 2020 Grammy Awards to enjoy a babymoon with Hurd. She only has one concert on the calendar before her baby's due date, which is at the Houston Rodeo in March.

