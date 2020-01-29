Sam Hunt Predicts Super Bowl 2020 Will Be 'One for the Books'

If Sam Hunt weren't a singer, he might have been a football player. The Georgia native played in college, both at Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Alabama, later earning a tryout for the Kansas City Chiefs, before leaving the sport entirely to focus on music. With the 2020 Super Bowl only a few days, pitting the Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, Hunt will likely be glued to the TV, watching his favorite sport's biggest night.

"I think it's gonna be exciting," Hunt shared with his record label. "It's like the new generation Super Bowl almost. The quarterbacks are great. I really like that [Patrick] Mahomes guy. "I mean, he represents a whole new era of quarterbacks. The game has changed a lot over the years, and it is, it's exciting to see two teams."

"I like watching great offenses," he continued. "I like quarterbacks who throw the ball around, score lots of points, and these two teams do that. They've got a lot of exciting players. So, I think this one's gonna be one for the books, for sure."

Hunt is also grateful that those who may not enjoy football week after week, can still enjoy the annual event pitting the two best football teams of the year against each other.

"It's become such a massive pop culture event, and I love that they've incorporated music and entertainment with the sport itself and the entertainment value that comes from that," Hunt acknowledged. "It encompasses just a strong representation of American culture, and I'm a huge music fan, obviously, and I'm a huge sports fan, so those are two of my favorite worlds combined there."

Hunt is back at radio with "Kinfolks," and also just dropped "Sinning With You," both from his upcoming new album.

"I feel like it's important that we break down some walls and barriers when it comes to social groups we align ourselves with, and also the music we listen to," Hunt told Rolling Stone. "I've never wanted to not include a reference [to classic country] because the group that I belong to thinks it doesn't fit. The less we genre the music, the less we genre ourselves as people."

An album title or release date has yet to be announced.

