Miranda Lambert Reveals the Record That Changed Her Entire Career

While Miranda Lambert might be known for her string of successes, getting her career in country music where she wanted it to be wasn't easy, and certainly didn't come overnight. The Texas native released two albums, Kerosene and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which each had a few Top 10 hits, including the title track of Kerosene and "Gunpowder & Lead," but nothing that made it all the way to the top of the charts. It wasn't until Revolution that Lambert found her place in country music –– and she's never looked back.

"When I think of Revolution, I think of an absolute change in everything. That record moved me into a different level career-wise," Lambert told Kix Brooks on American Country Countdown (via Nash Country Daily). "I had Kerosene and then Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and I kind of was getting pigeonholed at the time . . . you know, 'fiery' and 'spitfire' and 'firebrand,' all these words. It was like, 'Yeah, but I have ballads and things that mean something to me,' and I just was kind of getting pushed into a corner and Revolution changed all that, and I knew that it would.

"Revolution also was my first record with a hit on it, and that really opened the door for me to have a relationship with country radio because it had been a little rough there for [laughing] a couple of records," she continued, likely referring to "The House That Built Me."

"You know, I just didn't have hits. At some point, I was like, 'I need to either have one or something's gotta shift,' and thankfully, something shifted in a good way."

Lambert took a detour from her streak of commercial success to release the heavy The Weight of These Wings after her split from Blake Shelton, marking the first time Lambert did something she wanted to do, without worrying about what fans and radio might think.

"I'm so proud of The Weight of These Wings," Lambert told AZ Central. "I needed to make that record. And I know that the people that needed to hear it heard it. That's all you can ask for as a songwriter. But it's also like, 'All right. Did that. Got through it. Next.'"

Lambert's debut single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash," from her latest Wildcard album, was just nominated for a Grammy. She is back at radio with "Bluebird," which is already nearing the Top 30.

