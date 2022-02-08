Zendaya Transforms Into a Mermaid for First Super Bowl Ad

Zendaya stars in a Super Bowl commercial for Squarespace this year, and it looks like she’ll be singing a siren song to lure in new customers. Teasers for the ad have shown the 25-year-old actress dressed as a mermaid in a sea-themed commercial. Squarespace promises customers “Everything to shell anything,” with the “H” disappearing to show the real slogan “Everything to sell anything.”

So far, we’ve only seen about 10 seconds’ worth of Zendaya’s debut Super Bowl ad, but it seems clear what they’re going for. The commercial has a closeup on a spiral shell and a short clip of Zendaya dancing happily on a crowded beach. We must be in for at least one costume change because a teaser image released separately shows Zendaya with her hair back and shell jewelry all over her. Finally, one other photo shows Zendaya meditating on the beach in a circle of carefully placed rocks, with shells over her ears like headphones.

https://youtu.be/-4aCxd7Hlq8

This is one of the most mysterious glimpses we’ve gotten of any Super Bowl commercial yet. Other brands have already released a minute or more of their extravagant commercials. As always, ad time during the Super Bowl brings out the wildest ideas advertisers have to offer – not to mention the biggest budgets.

Squarespace has been securing A-list talent for several years now to advertise its services during the Super Bowl. Previous stars include Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves and Dolly Parton. Squarespace is a web design service that allows users to create their own website for any purpose with the help of technology professionals.

Squarespace launched in 2004 and has outlasted our out-paced many of its competitors since then. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange just last year in May of 2021, and now claims $621.1 million in revenue. It gives small businesses access to e-commerce functionality and it allows a high level of website customization without knowledge of HTML or other coding languages.

Of course, Zendaya is a huge star to be attached to this ad. The actress has been a household name for years now, but she had an especially huge year in 2021 thanks to Dune, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria. On top of that, she became one of the top celebrities to watch thanks to her real-life romance with her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.

This year’s Super Bowl begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 13 on NBC. A few hours later, Euphoria Season 2, Episode 6 will premiere on HBO. The season finale airs on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.