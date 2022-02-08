Zach Braff Mourns the Loss of His Best Friend and Manager Chris Huvane

Zach Braff took to Instagram to revealed that he is mourning the loss of his best friend and manager, Chris Huvane. In a post on the social media site, Braff shared a photo of Huvane and penned a heartbreaking statement. “My manager and best friend, Chris Huvane took his own life yesterday after years of battling severe depression,” Braff began.

The actor went on to write, “I tried and tried to help him. Each time I thought my pep-talk or idea for a new regimen might make a difference. He was so beloved in this town, so many others did the same. I promise you, you could not have met a better man. Those of us left behind can’t help but think of what else we could have done. What if I’d moved in with him? What if I’d said this or that?” Braff then shared that his “mom (a psychologist) said something” that brought tears to his eyes. “She said, ‘Those he left behind have to to suffer, but Chris’ suffering is finally over.’”

Finally, Braff asked his followers to “please post suicide hotline numbers and resources in your country below.” He added, “Please be kind in the comments. This is the lowest I have felt in some time. I love you Chris. The suffering is over.”

Braff has been receiving a shower of support in the post comments section, with one user writing, “I’m so sorry you’re going through this loss. Thank you for bringing awareness to suicide.” Another user added, “Wow. I am so so sorry. You’ve experienced a great deal of loss of loved ones. I am praying for you.”

According to Deadline, Huvane, was born in New York on June 29, 1974. He worked in a number of different industries over the years but eventually became an entertainment manager in 2010 when he joined Management 360. He rose through the ranks of the company quickly, and in 2015 was promoted to partner.

In a collective statement from Management 360, the company’s partners wrote, “We are devastated beyond words this morning, Chris was simply ‘the best of the best.’” The statement continued, “A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him. It’s an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends. We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honoring his legacy everyday forward.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.