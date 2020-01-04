Zac Efron’s ‘High School Musical’ Co-Star Ashley Tisdale Slams His On-Screen Kissing Talents

One of Zac Efron‘s High School Musical co-stars was not afraid to spill the behind-the-scenes details about one of their on-screen kisses. Efron’s good friend and High School Musical co-star Ashley Tisdale spoke to ELLE about the pair’s kiss and described the moment as a bit of an awkward situation.

As PEOPLE noted, Tisdale sat down for an interview with ELLE‘s “Thirst Trap” interview series in late December 2019. During the interview, the Disney star was asked who her “worst on-screen kiss” was and instead of drinking a strong concoction (which she could have consumed in lieu of answering the question), she decided to come clean.

“I’ll tell you why it was the worst, okay? I had to kiss Zac Efron on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and it’s the worst because I am so close to him and he’s like my brother,” she explained (Efron guest-starred on the show in 2006 and his character, Trevor, kissed Tisdale’s Maddie, per OK! Magazine).

“At the time, he was used to acting on like, Warner Brothers, which is CW, and we were on Disney Channel,” Tisdale continued. “And so he like, he tried kissing me with his tongue, and I was like, get away from me! I closed my mouth so fast.”

“I was like, ‘this is Disney Channel, we don’t kiss like that on Disney Channel!’” she added with a laugh while recalling the awkward moment.

“It’s just weird when you’re so close to somebody, and we’d already done the movie, I’d known him for years before,” she said, stressing that her relationship with Efron was the reason why she deemed their kiss the worst. “That is why it was the worst. It’s just we’re too close.”

Tisdale and Efron have certainly enjoyed a close bond ever since they appeared in 2006’s High School Musical. In fact, the Carol’s Second Act star has been open about how close the entire cast became after shooting to stardom on the Disney film.

“I just love that we all still love each other and love hanging out with each other and have that connection, you know?” Tisdale told Entertainment Tonight in 2016, the ten year anniversary of the film. “It was a really special moment in our lives.”

“Nobody thought it was going to be as successful as it was,” the actor continued. “It was really, purely because of the fans that it was that successful and the fact that they’ve supported us throughout the years has been amazing.”

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images