Zac Efron Shares New Photo of Himself After Fans' Debate About His Face

Zac Efron made a splash recently following his appearance on Bill Nye's Earth Day special, Earth Day! The Musical. The program featured celebrity guests such as Justin Bieber and Idina Menzel, but the focus was mostly on Efron for the new look that he appeared to sport. Many fans noted that the Baywatch star looked pretty different on the special, with some questioning whether he got plastic surgery on his face and jaw. Days after his appearance made headlines, Efron posted a new photo on Instagram that features the actor looking more like his typical self.

On Monday evening, Efron posted his latest photo, which showcased him traveling to Masig Island in Australia. In the photo, the actor holds a large, colorful crustacean amid his adventure with the people of the island. While the marine life may be the focal point of the post, it didn't go unnoticed that Efron looks like he's straight out of his High School Musical days in his latest snap. Alongside the photo, he wrote about what he learned from the people of Masig Island, writing, "Only take what is needed and live with a generous spirit— to be more, one must give more."

Of course, Efron's post came only days after his appearance on Earth Day! The Musical got many people talking. During the special, Efron spoke about the special day, but fans couldn't help but point out that his face looked much fuller than usual, with some even writing that his jaw appeared to be augmented. Others even likened him to "Handsome Squidward," in reference to the character from Spongebob Squarepants. There was no explanation given behind Efron's different look. But, one expert did speak to Radar Online about why there seemed to be a change in the actor's appearance.

"Zac looks great. He has build lots of lean muscles and his body fat is low," Natasha Fett, a celebrity personal trainer and physical therapist, told the publication. "It seems to me that Zac is enhancing his physique and build by taking testosterone and HGH (human growth hormone). HGH in high volumes can cause the jaw and cartilage to grow. Looking at Zac's new facial features are a lot more masculine which can definitely be achieved with Testosterone and HGH. Neither of those products should be taken unless monitored by a doctor."