Zac Efron Breaks Silence After Hospitalization

Zac Efron put fan's fears at ease over the weekend after his emergency hospital stay on Friday. The Iron Claw star was rushed to a hospital in Ibiza after a swimming incident that reportedly required him to be removed from the pool with help.

While the actor's representatives have released a statement in the wake of the hospitalization, Efron hasn't updated fans or popped up since the news broke. So to correct that course, Efron posted a photo and message to his Instagram story.

(Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"Happy and healthy -- thanks for the well wishes," Efron wrote over a photo of him doing some shirtless dumbbell presses while balancing on a large rubber ball. The "minor swimming incident" didn't seem to leave any residual issues for the star, though the lack of details raised eyebrows. It is still far from his worst run-in with the hospital, saying he "almost died" after shattering his jaw. He addressed the incident and the speculaiton about his changing looks while promoting The Greatest Beer Run in 2022.

"My mom told me. I don't really read the internet, so, I don't really give a f-k," Efron said. "It was funny...it sucks, I almost died. But we're good." Efron has taken the summer for himself after the release of The Iron Claw and the comedy Ricky Stanicky with John Cena.