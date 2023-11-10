Zac Efron Looks Unrecognizable in 'The Iron Claw' Interview

Fans of Zac Efron are worried about him. The 36-year-old actor appeared on the set of Entertainment Weekly's cover shoot for his new film, The Iron Claw, and fans were wondering what happened to his face since he didn't look recognizable. Entertainment Weekly shared a video of Efron being interviewed, and fans sounded off.

On Instagram, one person asked "What happened to his face?" while another fan claimed he had plastic surgery. There was even one fan who said that Efron looked like Thanos from Marvel Comics. But then, other fans explained that Efron had a procedure done on his jaw.

The Instagram user taylor.brwn wrote: "Before everyone comments about (sic) it Z said that his jaw shattered in an accident and he had to get it restructured which is supposedly why it looks different now." In The Iron Claw, Efron plays Kevin Von Erich a professional wrestler who gained fame in the 1970s and 1980s. This week, Efron spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the body transformation he put himself through to prepare for the role.

"This movie's a true story, and that man, Kevin Von Erich right there, he really motivated me to get in shape for this movie," Efron said. "The physicality he brought to the ring every single day was really unique. It changed wrestling. I knew that was going to be the hardest [thing] for me to master and get right. So, I put everything I had into it."

Efron also talked about changing his hairstyle and wearing wrestling attire. "It was shocking at every point of the transformation," he said. "I remember Harris [Dickinson] and I were walking out of hair and make-up and it was like the first time we had to wear the full kit, and we were both thinking, 'What the hell are we doing here, man? How did we get into this? But I think it ended up looking really good and we had a great crew helping us out with that. The hair and make-up team was epic."

The Iron Claw takes an in-depth look at the Von Erich family, one of the most famous families in professional wrestling. Efron stars in the film with Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, with Holt McCallany and Lily James.