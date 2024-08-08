Zac Efron Pool Accident Details Surface

The 'Iron Claw' star was hospitalized over the weekend after he reportedly hit his chest against the bottom of a pool and ingested water into his lungs.

New details have emerged following Zac Efron's recent hospitalization. The High School Musical alum, 36, suffered a "minor swimming incident" while vacationing at a villa in Ibiza, Spain over the weekend, with a new report revealing that he was hospitalized when he ingested water into his lungs.

Efron was reportedly enjoying some time at the pool with friends early Saturday morning when the accident occurred. A source told TMZ that the Iron Claw star reportedly dove into the on-property pool, hitting his chest against the bottom of the pool, which caused him to ingest water into his lungs. Efron, who showed signs of distress, was helped out of the water by villa security.

The source said the actor was "momentarily dazed" and transported to a hospital as a precaution. A chest X-ray performed at the hospital confirmed the water had left his lungs, and Efron was medically cleared within hours of his arrival. However, his departure from the hospital was delayed due to the paparazzi that followed him to the hospital.

Efron seems to be making a speedy recovery. Just a day after the accident, the actor returned to Instagram on Sunday, posting a shirtless photo to his Instagram Story as he lifted weights outside. Alongside the image, Efron assured fans, "Happy and healthy – thanks for the well wishes." Meanwhile, TMZ's source said Efron went out to dinner in Ibiza later that night. He has since returned to the U.S. and has not provided further comment on his hospitalization.

The accident came a day after Efron appeared on stage with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix during his performance at Ushuaïa Ibiza, and nearly two years after the actor "almost died" when he shattered his jaw. The actor reportedly slipped in a puddle of water near the entrance of his home and fractured his jaw, requiring surgery. He told Men's Health in 2022 that he also underwent physical therapy, which he changed his jawline.

Efron is well-known for his role as Troy Bolton in Disney's High School Musical. Along with later starring roles in films like 17 Again and The Greatest Showman, the actor recently appeared as Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw and starred alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King in the Netflix romcom A Family Affair. He can next be seen in in a remake of the 1987 comedy Three Men and a Baby for Disney+ and the thriller Famous.