YouTube Star Rosanna Pansino Hospitalized Following ‘Major Internal Infection’

YouTube star Rosanna Pansino was recently hospitalized with a “major internal infection,” with the author sharing the medical update with her followers on Instagram on Wednesday with a pair of photos of herself in the hospital.

In her caption, she explained that she had gone to urgent care with “a crazy fever and intense pain” and was told she need to go the ER “immediately.”

“Did a bunch of tests (including this CT scan) and found I had a major internal infection. We began treatment right away,” she wrote. “They also performed a Spinal Tap (draining spinal fluid) as I had all the symptoms of life-threatening issues.

“Thanks to the amazing [Cedars Sinai] staff for taking care of me,” the 34-year-old concluded. “Im on bedrest (sic) all week to recover and allow the internal swelling to go down.”

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Pansino shared that her infection stemmed from a “rare aggressive bacteria.”

It was a rare aggressive bacteria which could have been on anything I touched. Hard to pinpoint exactly where since I was on so many sets this week. Doctor said it can happen to anyone but isn’t common. — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) June 26, 2019

Several of Pansino’s fellow YouTubers commented on her Instagram post wishing her a speedy recovery.

“Feel better soon Ro ily,” shared James Charles, while Shane Dawson wrote, “[Oh my God] [sad face emoticon] love u so much.”

“My poor Ro!!!!!! But you still look gorgeous even in the hospital room with your adorable smile!” commented Kandee Johnson.

“Oh no Ro!! I’m so sorry,” wrote Rebecca Zamolo. “I want to come visit.”

YouTubers iJustine and Lindsey Stirling sent Pansino flowers, which the baker included in her Instagram Story along with a bouquet from friend Gabriel Obadia.

“Thank you for the beautiful flowers!” Pansino captioned the photo. “Made me smile and feel a little better. Love you guys!”

On Twitter on Tuesday, the YouTuber joked about her drink for the evening.

Getting lit tonight 🥴 pic.twitter.com/Kot78FpNnU — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) June 26, 2019

Pansino is known for her YouTube baking show, Nerdy Nummies, and has amassed a whopping 11.2 million subscribers on the platform. She is also the author of the cookbooks The Nerdy Nummies Cookbook and Baking All Year Round.

Despite her trip to the hospital, Pansino assured fans her new video would be posted as scheduled, with a collaboration with iJustine arriving on the platform on Wednesday.

