Kristin and Marcus Johns Fans React After YouTube Stars Detail 'Scary' Hit-and-Run Accident

On Tuesday, YouTube stars, Marcus Johns and his wife, Kristin Johns were involved in a "horrible" and "scary" bicycle accident stemming from an alleged hit-and-run that left the two with serious injuries, including broken bones and immense trauma. Detailing their horrifying account on social media, the husband and wife duo took to their respective Instagram profiles to share a message with fans from their hospital beds, sharing how the fact they are still alive is nothing short of a "miracle" and were "thankful to be alive." Admitting that "nothing is official yet," Johns explained in his post from his hospital bed on Tuesday night that he and his wife of three years believe they were targeted in an intentional hit-and-run. "I look down the road and heard an engine revving all the way up and it seemed like in the moment the guy was trying to hit us on purpose," he captioned in his video. "I said to Kris 'what is this guy doing!?' He was driving erratically and swerving towards us. I tried to swerved out of the way but he just followed us to hit us. I blacked out until I got to the hospital. So after I don't know what really happened. Sadly Kristin was fully conscious and had to watch me unresponsive on the concreate (sic) till ambulance arrived for us." With Kristin claiming the two flew about "50 feet from impact," the YouTube and Vine star further shared how while he doesn't think people will "believe" him that it was an intentional accident, he was "convinced" the perpetrator was trying to kill the two. "But now it wall (sic) makes sense if the robbery and police pursuit is officially confirmed." Sharing how the two got to see each other before surgery, Kristin shares in her video that they also endured some serious injuries, including broken legs, with hers "snapped in half. "We both had surgery this morning. I am thankful to have you guys who I know love us & have faith so please just lift us up & praise Jesus for saving us. I am thankful that we are alive," she wrote. Going on to add how it was all "scary stuff," Johns and his wife add how they are "better now," but encouraged fans to keep them in their prayers. With many flooding the comments section of the couple's respective posts, the two who married in 2017, were sent a lot more than just prayers as hundreds of thousands popped in with well wishes, love and comments from fans and peers.

'My heart has been heavy all day' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Johns (@kristinjohns) on May 12, 2020 at 3:25pm PDT "Kristin, I am so so so sorry," YouTube star, Nabela wrote. "God has a plan for you and Marcus. Your purpose so yet to be fulfilled. I am so thankful that you are alive and well and Seth and I will be praying for you both every day throughout your journey to recovery. God is good. I am so thankful you are here with us. "My heart has been heavy all day," podcaster and fellow YouTube star, Sazan Hendrix wrote. "We are completely shaken up Kris. [crying emoji] we face timed literally an hour before and I I’ve had the scariest thoughts but I am THANKING JESUS your lives were spared. You are so brave. Praying for speedy healing. We love you guys so much and are so thankful you are alive. Love you sis." "my heart is hurting so much for you both right now! I can't imagine how scary this is. I'm praying for you," added YouTuber, Leigh Ann. It may sound silly that I’m asking for prayers for people I’ve never met, but they make me smile @KristinJohns & @marcusjohns were in a hit & run accident on their bike last night & are in the hospital please send prayers & love their way 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/8EUDJS7dnY — Cici 🌙 (@Ciara_Morgan_) May 13, 2020

'Sending you every ounce of love I have' "oh my god, kristin - we are all praying and rooting for you both. i’m so sorry this happened to you guys. hang in there. sending you every ounce of love i have," added Jordan Doww. "Kristin I'm praying so hard for the both of you and sending so much love. You two are warriors [heart emojis]," influencer, Alyssa Lynch wrote. "[Oh my God] I am SO happy you both are alright. I hope whoever it was that fled the scene gets the justice they deserve. Praying for a swift recovery for both of you," Vine and YouTube star, Thomas Sanders wrote. keeping you in my thoughts and prayers @KristinJohns @marcusjohns I hope y’all recover soon! sending you my love and best wishes — Tali (@itsjusttallly) May 13, 2020

'Truly, I have no words' "[Oh my God] this made me heart drop, praying for both of you and I’m so glad you both are okay! So so scary. Thank you God for Your protection!" YouTuber, Becca Tilley wrote. "Oh my god Kristin [crying emoji] I am shaking and in tears hearing this. I am so so soo sorry that this happened to you guys I can’t even imagine [sad emoji] — praying so hard for you both!!!!! No words to say how grateful that you are still alive," added one fan. "Kristin, I'm in tears. I can't even imagine what you and Marcus are experiencing both physically and emotionally," wrote another. "Truly, I have no words. The Lord without a doubt was covering you in protection, wow. I will be praying for you and Marcus with everything in me. My favorite influencers were in a horrible bike accident last night and I feel like I’ve been punched in the gut😬🙈😭Crazy how social media can connect people so emotionally when you’ve never even met #prayforthejohns @KristinJohns @marcusjohns #getwellsoon — Brianna Davis (@BriaNicolee6) May 13, 2020

'My heart is broken over this' "Love you Kris, I'm thankful for a God who is with you, who cares for you, and is our ultimate healer!" added another fan. "Thank you Jesus for your hand of protection over Kristin and Marcus." "Gosh Kris. I have been praying for you both all day. We love you both so much. My mind hasn’t stopped all day. Just experiencing something scary with Michael and I can’t even imagine," added another fan alongside a heart emoji. "My heart is broken over this. I am so sorry this happened, I am sending healing vibes your way and hope that you both recover quickly. Sending much love you way Kristin," wrote another. I am so thankful that @marcusjohns and @KristinJohns are alive and well. Praying for you both! 🙏 — Kirsten Hilliker (@kirstengeorgiaa) May 13, 2020

'Praying for you' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus Johns (@marcusjohns) on May 12, 2020 at 8:03pm PDT "Marcus! [Oh my God] Praise God you and sweet sweet Kris are okay!!!!! Love you guys praying for you both!!!" Love Island host, Arielle Vandenberg wrote, while her fiancé, Matt Cutshall echoed the sentiment simply: "Praying for you brother." "So glad you guys are ok Marcus! Now I know why God kept bringing you guys in my dreams past few nights [crying emoji] so thankful you guys are safe. Jesus is covering you with protection so sleep well tonight. You are covered [heart emojis] love you!" Hendrix wrote on Johns' post. "man, marcus - i cannot even believe this happened to you guys. i am so happy you guys are okay. y’all are in my prayers and i’m sending every ounce of love i have," Doww wrote. I open Instagram and the 1st post I see is @marcusjohns talking about how he was in an accident. The devil tried to get him and his wife Kristin but our God is bigger so both are alive and recovering. Even in pain he still manages to crack a joke 👼❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/c2iO6iWVnM — Plamedie 🇨🇩 (@justplamedie) May 13, 2020

'Fear not, for I am with you' "So grateful you’re both alive. And so sorry you're going through this. I don’t know what else to say. Love you dude. Get well soon," added another. Oh Marcus and Kristin. Praying for you guys," one fan wrote. "'Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.' ‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭41:10‬." "So happy you guys are alive [heart emoji] thank you for sharing this. My heart absolutely sank and broke when I saw kristin’s video. Will be praying for you," one fan wrote. I’m sick over Marcus & Kristin’s accident. Praise Jesus they’re alive! I can’t imagine Kristin being conscious the entirety of the accident! Pray for @KristinJohns& @marcusjohns ❤️ A reminder that Jesus is performing miracles in our hurt world rn! He has a plan for all of us! 💕 — Liza Lippe (@LizaLippe) May 13, 2020

'You guys are in my prayers!' "Marcus I am so sorry this happened to you and Kristin! Just know you guys are in my prayers! I’m so happy you guys are alive! [heart emoji] your content as a couple has brought me so much joy I hate that this has happened but I wish you both a speedy recovery," another fan wrote. "You and Kristin are in my prayers. My heart sank when I saw her video," wrote another. "You both are the most genuine people I have ever seen. None of you deserved this at all. I'm just glad you two are okay. Hopefully everyone else that were present are okay as well. Stay strong." "Praying for you two! Poor Kristin to have to go through that without you coherent. It was probably the worst feeling ever for her! But she is stronger than anyone could ever imagine. Thank God you two are alive," wrote another fan. In the span of 48 hrs 3 amazing youtubers were involved in terrible accidents. 1 being @coreylabarrie who sadly passed away & @KristinJohns & @marcusjohns who were hit by a speeding car while biking. Thankfully they are recovering🙏 but I can’t take any more bad news this week. — Ash (@nicole16135) May 13, 2020

'Pray for peace & speedy recovery' "I’m so glad you guys are ok!! A little bit of a light moment I listened to a news article on it and the guy kept saying you were teenagers around 15! So you are lucky and look young!" added another. "WOW All glory to God for keeping you both alive [sparkle emoji] this man needs to found," one fan affirmed. "God is a God of justice [raised hands] you guys have so many supporters praying for you both & on the look out for this car, cops said they almost got him but got away ! It was on the news ! Showing both of you taken by paramedics. we love you both I pray for peace & speedy recovery." "Poor Kristin having to watch you being unresponsive [crying emoji, broken heart emoji] it wouldve killed me to see my other half like that. Thank god yo (sic) both are okay," another fan added. so completely sick about what happened to kristin and marcus johns today. this year is too much. — kaitlyn (@sogldnstyles) May 13, 2020