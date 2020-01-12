YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach Buries 3-Month-Old Son in Gown Made From Wedding Dress

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach continues to provide updates on her life after the tragic death of her 3-month-old son Crew. In her latest post, Leach revealed that Crew was buried in a gown made from her wedding dress. Leach said Crew was also buried with a favorite toy from each of his siblings and the striped wrap she often carried him in.

“Oh how I wish this picture was taken today, I would give anything just to hold him this close again,” Leach wrote on Friday, alongside an older photo of herself carrying Crew in the black-and-white striped wrap. “Those of you who were following me before and ‘knew’ Crew, knew he lived in this wrap. It was his favorite place to be.”

“We buried him dressed in a gown made from my wedding dress, with a small favorite toy from each of his siblings, and this striped wrap placed snugly over him,” Leach continued. “I figured, who is better to carry him until I get there, than Jesus.”

Leach also offered a word of advice for parents.

“If I could say one thing to you, here it is,” she wrote. “Take all the pictures. Forget the laundry. Forget the dishes. It really doesn’t matter. Just love your babies. Breathe in their scent. Memorize their smile. And love them really really hard.”

Crew’s memorial was on Jan. 8. Leach shared a photo of her other children wearing all blue and a photo of Crew’s coffin with a small blue cape with “C” on it. According to Leach, the cape was her husband Jeff Leach’s idea.

“We laid our sweet baby boy to rest today, and a part of me went with him,” Leach wrote. “During his memorial, Carter reached over and grabbed my hand. Then Cooper laid his hand on ours and then Sydney laid hers on top. I’m so so proud of them. We will always feel like we are missing a piece of our family, because we are. And until we get to Heaven, I know he’s smiling, laughing and playing at the feet of Jesus. I just wish he was here instead.”

Crew died after he was found not breathing on Christmas Day. Doctors said he suffered catastrophic brain damage, and his parents donated his organs to save the lives of other children. Crew’s story attracted headlines beyond her community of fans, and inspired many to share their own stories of grief. Leach, 29, has even shared heartbreaking fan art depicting her baby in heaven.

Leach’s decision to share every step of her experience has brought out some trolls who have criticized her for frequently posting on social media during this difficult time.

“Crew’s Story has reached masses, and it selfishly hurts me that it has,” Leach wrote in a Dec. 30 Instagram post. “I’m thankful for all the love and support that we have been shown, but please keep in mind that we can see your comments, questions and conversations with one another. Put yourself in our shoes(which is impossible to do) and ask yourself If you’d want to read what you’re about to write or say.”

Leach is one of the top YouTube stars in the motherhood sphere, earning attention for her videos on home decor, DIYs and more. Her Instagram posts reach more than 925,000 followers and her YouTube videos have a combined 11.9 million views.

