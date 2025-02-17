Young Netflix Star Died by Suicide, Police Say: Latest on the Kim Sae-ron Death Investigation

Kim Sae-ron, the late actress who was found dead on Sunday, died by suicide, per a police statement to Yonhap News Agency. The 24-year-old Bloodhounds actress did not leave a note, but other undisclosed evidence led authorities to this cause-of-death ruling.

“We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide,” an unnamed police rep in South Korea told the agency.

Yonhap News Agency first reported Sae-ron’s death on Sunday, saying a friend found the actress’ body at the star’s Seongsu-dong residence around 4:55 p.m. local time. Police immediately ruled out foul play with their initial findings.

Sae-ron is known internationally for her work on Netflix’s Bloodhounds, as well as roles in many other Korean shows and movies. Her filmography includes The Man from Nowhere, A Girl at My Door, The Queen’s Classroom and Snowy Road. She also hosted Show! Music Core.

Outside of her career, drew massive media attention due to a 2022 DUI scandal. The young actress was driving drunk and crashed a vehicle, damaging property and causing a sizeable power outage. She faced severe public scrutiny and had to effectively pause her career as a result.



Also made headlines in 2024 due to a rumored relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun, who was more than a decade older than her. However, she overall tried to lower her profile due to the charges levied against her.

“Kim Sae Ron spends her time reflecting on her past mistakes and trying to reboot her acting career,” an early 2024 Newsen report stated. “Although she has been on hiatus for two years, we do not know when she will have the opportunity to make a comeback, but we hope she will evolve into a more mature actor.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.