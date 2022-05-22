Actress Crashes Car While Driving Drunk

✖

South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron faces drunk driving charges after a one-car crash on the morning of May 18. Kim later published an apology on her Instagram page, admitting to making a "big mistake" by deciding to drive while under the influence. She also left the upcoming drama Trolley and her future on the Netflix series Hunting Dogs is in question.

Kim, 21, was allegedly driving at 8 a.m. on May 18 in Seoul when she crashed into a structure, according to reports translated by Soompi. YTN also broadcast footage of the accident. The police took a blood-alcohol content test at the scene, but Kim requested the blood test be taken at a nearby hospital. The actress' agency, GOLDMEDALIST Entertainment, said she was taken home "by her guardian" after the blood test. "The results of the blood test will be available in two weeks, and Kim Sae Ron will faithfully respond to the police's questioning afterward," the agency said.

The day after the accident, Kim apologized to her fans and colleagues on Instagram. "I made a big mistake in a drunken state at the time," Kim wrote, as translated by Soompi. "Because of my wrong judgment and behavior, I've caused an inconvenience to so many people, including merchants in nearby shops, citizens, and those who work to restore [the damage]. Although I needed to act more prudently and with more responsibility, I wasn't able to do so. I sincerely apologize. I am currently working with my agency to fix the damages caused by the accident and I will do my best to actively communicate and resolve this until the end."

Kim went on to apologize to the producers, staff, and fellow actors working on her latest projects. "I have no excuses for this unfortunate incident and I feel so ashamed and disappointed in myself for the mistake I made," she continued on May 19. "I will deeply reflect and reflect again to ensure that something like this never happens again. I'm sorry."

Trolley producers told Edaily on May 19 that Kim was fired from the project. "Kim Sae-Ron's agency has sent us their intention to have her drop out of the K-drama alongside their apology," they said in a statement. Trolley is set to air later this year on South Korean broadcaster SBS and also stars Kim Hyun-Joo and Park Hee-Soon.

Kim is also set to star in Hunting Dogs, a new series that has Netflix distributing internationally. Filming already started, but producers said the schedule will be adjusted in light of Kim's charges. "We're currently in the middle of filming," the producers said. "The shooting schedule will be adjusted, and the public schedule will be announced as soon as it is arranged after a thorough discussion."

Kim began her career as a child star, appearing in the 2009 movie A Brand New Life at 9. Her other film credits include The Man From Nowhere, I Am a Dad, The Neighbor, A Girl At My Door, Manhole, and The Villages. She had roles in the TV series Can You Hear My Heart?, Fashion King, The Queen's Classroom, Snowy Road, Secret Healer, and Nobody Knows.