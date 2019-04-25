‘Young and the Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John to Be Buried Next to Late Son

Kristoff St. John will be laid to rest beside his late son, Julian.

According to TMZ, The Young and the Restless actor will be buried at the Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village, California next to his son Julian St. John, who died by suicide in 2014 at the age of 24.

Details of St. Jonh’s funeral are not yet known.

The two-time Emmy Award winning actor, who appeared as Neil Winters on the CBS soap opera from 1991 until his death, was found unresponsive and unconscious in his San Fernando Valley home on Feb. 3 by a friend. He was pronounced dead by paramedics who arrived at the scene.

His cause of death has been deferred by the Los Angeles County Coroner pending the completion of an “additional investigation.”

The actor’s death came less than five years after his son passed away in November of 2014 following a lifelong battle with mental illness. In the years that followed Julian’s death, St. John battled severe depression and was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold after threatening to shoot himself in October of 2017.

“To all of mi (sic) IG peeps. Thanks for throwing out a life preserver. Words cannot express the gratitude that I feel to have so much love that you bathe me in…anoint me with…cloak me with. I am humbled,” he wrote at the time. “Life is precious. I look forward to continuing this journey together with all of you…us. Because at the end of the day, at the magic hour, we are warmed with an all knowing presence of light and love. My heart beats to the music of our creation. You are an integral piece of my personal spiritual puzzle, as I hope I am to yours. I love you…forever.”

Along with his ex-wife, Mia St. John, he founded the El Saber es Poder (Knowledge is Power) Foundation to battle mental illness, and he frequently opened up about his loss in social media posts, including his final message on social media.

“Never a truer word was spoke,” St. John wrote when retweeting a post the read “Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them.”

Following his death, St. John was remembered on the CBS drama in which he starred for nearly two decades. Along with a special tribute that aired Friday, Feb. 8, his final episode aired on Feb. 6. CBS has since announced plans to develop a storyline to air in April honoring the late actor.