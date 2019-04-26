‘The Young and the Restless’: Shemar Moore Reveals ‘Text Before His Passing’ During Kristoff St. John Tribute

As his The Young and the Restless character bid farewell to Neil Winters, Shemar Moore is continuing to pay tribute to the late Kristoff St. John.

The Criminal Minds alum, who reprised his role of Malcolm Winters during a four-episode story arc sending off the later actor’s character this week, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal one of the final texts he received from St. John before his Feb. 3 death.

“A TEXT recently before his passing…. FROM….. KRISTOFF to ME,” he captioned the photo. “there is NO EGO intended with this post!! ONLY….. UNCONDITIONAL LOVE… FRIENDSHIP….. BROTHERHOOD… MUTUAL SUPPORT…. PRIDE… LOYALTY… NO JEALOUSY… HUMILITY…… and…. KRISTOFF’S insanely HUGE HEART…. and…. represents HIS BELIEF IN ME and HIS IMPACT on MY LIFE!!!”

“Bro. On the real. I look up to you,” the text from St. John begins. “What you have accomplished. You were a squeaky clean Lil boy, with stars in you eyes. Now you are the center of an entire solar system.”

“You have survived against all odds. In a business that doesn’t want US. You are exemplary. Far beyond any black star that has graced TV in the last 50 years…except Denzel on St. Elsewhere. And even he, wasn’t the actor, who exuded sex and charisma like you,” the text continued. “Keep pressing. Keep grinding. You are Shemar. Muthaf—a.”

Moore, who has called St. John his “brother” in the past, not only paid respects to the late actor on social media, but also stepped back into the shoes of Malcolm Winters in a special series of Young and the Restless episodes airing this week as a way to officially pay respects St. John and his character, Neil Winters, whom he portrayed for 27 years.

Although the story arc, which also saw the return of Young and the Restless alumni Christel Khalil and Eileen Davidson, is set to conclude on the Friday, April 26 episode, a special tribute will air on Monday, April 29.

The special will pay tribute to St. John and his nearly 28-year tenure on the CBS soap opera, which he joined in 1991. It will feature clips from his time on the series as well as current and former cast members sharing memories of him, including Victoria Rowell, who portrayed Neil’s wife Drucilla.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m. ET on CBS.