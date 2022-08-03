Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc Gives Health Update After Collapsing on Stage

Rapper D-Roc collapsed on stage during a performance in Springfield, Missouri this weekend, but he now says that he is alright. The Ying Yang Twins rapper spoke to reporters from TMZ after the ordeal and said that there is nothing to worry about, and he has not lingering health effects to be concerned about. However, he sis promise fans that he would take better care of himself moving forward.

D-Roc is the stage name of Deongelo Holmes, who said that he fainted on stage on Friday night due to simple dehydration. He said that he recovered quickly and the condition simply overtook him on a "bad day." He pointed out the extreme heat in the city that day – 101 degrees Fahrenheit, according to AccuWeather – and said that he had actually voiced concerns about it before going on stage. He said that once he got some water and electrolytes, he was feeling like himself again in no time.

Holmes wanted to assure fans that they didn't need to worry about him or his health, especially since he has more shows coming up. The rapper seemed excited to be performing and he didn't want concerns for his health to dampen any enthusiasm at upcoming concerts. He posted a video on Instagram with a similar message.

"I want to thank everybody for their concern, but let me tell you what went on Friday night," he said. "It was 84 degrees outside, yes, but on stage it made the temperature rise, so I was getting dehydrated. The only thing y'all seen was the fall. I kept on telling my manager 'look, it's very hot up here!' I kept drinking water, kept drinking water, and the next thing I know I'm woke up on the golf cart. Paramedics were right there and they said I was dehydrated."

"I drank a lot of Gatorade and water and got some sleep, the next day I was in Florida... Performing yet again! And I got a clip for y'all to see, to show that I'm alright. Thank everybody for the love though. Thank you for the love! But I'm good," he concluded.

Holmes has been performing with Erick Jackson – stage name Kaine – as Ying Yang Twins since 1999. The duo had a meteoric rise to the mainstream and collaborated with other giants of the time including Britney Spears and Lil Jon. They hail from Atlanta, Georgia and are typically categorized in the subgenre crunk.

Ying Yang Twins have a busy tour schedule ahead of them, so commenters were excited to hear that Holmes is feeling just fine. They will be playing a few more shows in the U.S. this summer before heading over to Europe. Tickets to some performances are still available.