Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc Collapses During Concert

Ying Yang Twins rapper D-Roc collapsed while performing at a concert in Springfield, Mo., over the weekend, TMZ reported. The hip-hop duo's set ended after 30 minutes when D-Roc fell to the ground, and two security guards carried him offstage.

A video of the incident has since circulated on social media. There is no word on whether he was admitted to a hospital for treatment or his condition.

According to reports, the temperatures were in the 80s, so it seems unlikely that the driver suffered from heat exhaustion. While his sudden incapacitation stunned the crowd, the concert continued without him.

The Ying Yang Twins are a group consisting of D-Roc (born Deongelo/D'Angelo Holmes, 43) and Kaine (born Eric Jackson, 43). The group made its public debut in 2000 and achieved mainstream success in 2003 after collaborating with Britney Spears on her album In the Zone and Lil Jon on "Get Low." They gained further popularity with the dance singles "Salt Shaker," "Wait (The Whisper Song)," "Shake," and "Badd" in 2004 and 2005.

The Ying Yang Twins have a penchant for overdoing it in performances. Kaine was escorted off stage in the middle of a 2017 performance because he had trouble standing. TMZ reported he was removed from the stage three times but kept returning until a member of security eventually escorted him off permanently.

The rappers were special guests at the Ozark Empire Fair concert, headlined by Vanilla Ice.The concert attracted media coverage after The Kansas City Star reported on July 28 that Vanilla Ice's name and photograph appeared in a political advertisement posted online by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey.

The ad referenced the upcoming performance by Vanilla Ice and the Ying Yang Twins at the fair and urged visitors to "join team McCloskey." Vanilla Ice denied having any affiliation with McCloskey. The candidate told The Kansas City Star there is no such relationship between him and the artist, adding he never intended to suggest there was one.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, were photographed waving guns from their front porch at Black Lives Matter protesters in June 2020. After pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault, Republican Gov. Mike Parson pardoned McCloskey.