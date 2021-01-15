'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner Became Embroiled in Some Major Lawsuits Over the Years

Kevin Costner is back in the news with another lawsuit. The Yellowstone actor filed his latest suit against former business executive Jim Wilson, asking for $15 million. The suit proves how friends turn foes as the two were close business associates for over 20 years. This isn't the first time Costner's made headlines for his legal troubles. In fact, the actor has been in more than his fair share of legal tiffs -- all seeking some sort of multi-million dollar settlement. Costner's been in large arguments with production companies big and small, national and international. With a name as big as his, it's no wonder there's been a few disputes about his involvement in various business ventures. Here are some of his latest lawsuits over the years.

2021 $15 Million Lawsuit Against Ex-Business Executive Recently, the Yellowstone actor filed a lawsuit against his ex-business executive Jim Wilson. The two worked together for over 20 years. The duo met at a casting call in 1983, where Wilson cast Costner in Stacy's Knights, launching the two's friendship. Costner eventually hired Wilson as Executive VP of his production company, TIG productions. In 1992, Costner created Good One productions due to TIG's exclusive first-look deal with Warner Bros. Costner has been the lone director and officer in the company since 2015. Wilson had had zero involvement after 2004. The point of contention among the two comes after Costner's recent decision to wind down Good One. The actor asked Wilson to transfer his bare legal ownership stocks in the company to Costner. Wilson refused and asked for $500,000 to sign.

2012 Lawsuit Over Missing 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' Profits In 2012, Costner launched a lawsuit against the Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves producers over missing profits from the 1991 film. The actor claimed the producers "delayed, obfuscated, concealed and reneged" on paying him his share for a two year period, E! online reported. Costner's suit claimed the movie, which brought in more than $390 million at the worldwide box office, made millions more in home video and repeated airings on TV. He stated in 2010 and 2011, Morgan Creek Productions stopped giving him his rightful share –– which was an annual 15 percent of the adjusted gross receipts since the film passed $100 million. Costner had already been paid over $40 million for his work on the movie. in 2014, THR revealed Costner won the battle after coming to a settlement agreement with the producers. While he lost the fraudulent concealment claim and a conversation claim that would've entitled him to more money, producers agreed to pay Costner an undisclosed amount of money.

2016 $3.85 Million Lawsuit Over False Festival In 2016, Kevin Costner sued Chinese production company Kylin Pictures for using his name in order to sell a film (named Shanghai Sojourners), and then took him off the project without paying him. According to THR, the suit claims Costner and Armyan Bernstein were supposed to receive a combined producing fee of $3 million. Additionally, Treehouse and Beacon Films were to receive a $1 million overhead fee and a share of profits. Costner claimed the production company used the actor's name in order to attract investment from the Shanghai Film Festival –– which began on June 12. At this point, Costner claims the company had already decided to cut him from the film, but they weren't informed of their exit until August. The groups came to a settlement agreement in 2017, Variety reports, but terms were not disclosed.

2019 $12 Million Lawsuit Against 'Open Range' Distributors Costner's 2019 lawsuit against the Cobalt Media Group, Kew Media Group and several of their other business entities over the 2003 film Open Range claimed he had been shorted millions in profits and has never been given a proper accounting statement. Costner directed and starred in the film alongside Robert Duvall and Annette Bening, which brought in over $250 million worldwide. THR reports the suit was for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of the obligation of good faith and fair dealing and conversion. Costner said the estimated missing income is at least $9.7 million and claims Cobalt used Open Road to leverage higher sales for products in which it had a larger stake, licensed it as part of multipicture packages and intentionally licensed it at below market rates to gain goodwill and "other off the books compensation" from customers.

2012 Dispute with Next Door Neighbor An old neighbor of Costner's Charles Richard "Rick" Grimm sued him for $50,000 in damages, claiming the actor's 10-foot hedges were blocking 50 percent of Grimm's ocean and coastline views on Beach Club Road in Carpinteria. Grimms alleges the neighbor's hedges broke a code that put a six foot limit on "hedges, fences, and walls" on the property. Court documents state Costner's wife Christine sent an email to Grimm claiming the hedges were at that height in order to protect the family's privacy from vacationers trying to catch a glimpse of the celebrity, noting that Grimm constantly rented out his home. Grimm asked the court to order Costner to cut or replace his hedges that stop the views. If not, he asked for $500,000 in reimbursement costs.