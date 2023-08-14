'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Reveals New Business Venture

Yellowstone may be postponed right now, but cast member Cole Hauser has revealed a new business venture that is keeping him busy. Hauser has announced he's started Free Rein Coffee Company. In a post on the company's new Instagram account, Hauser explained his reasons for wanting to start the business.

"I've grown up around cowboys my whole life. And I can tell you, there's nobody on earth who works harder," he wrote. "I'm proud to announce that I've decided to start a coffee company inspired by these men and women who wake up before the dawn. Not because it's easy, but because it's hard." He added, "Free Rein is for anyone who gets up and works like a cowboy, gets up and chases a dream, or gets up and just feels like having a damn good cup of coffee." Finally, Hauser offered, "So get up and get after it. Dreams don't work unless you do."

In a subsequent comment, Hauser revealed that fans can look forward to getting Free Rein Coffee Company products later this year. "Hey all, The merchandise and Coffee will be available this fall! Looking forward to y'all tasting it."

Over on his personal Instagram, Hauser echoed, I am excited that the news is finally out there on something special I have been working on for years. My coffee company, Free Rein, is coming to everyone this Fall. I hope this company and its message inspires men and women from all walks of life to get up and chase after their dreams and ambitions... Just Remember- Dreams don't work unless you do!"

Hauser's big news comes months after it was announced that Yellowstone is coming to an end. For many months prior, there had been rumors that series star Kevin Costner was not interested in starring in the show any longer. A February report indicated that creator Sheridan hadn't even been able to finish writing the rest of the episodes due to Costner's alleged inability to commit. The Paramount Network show was reportedly hit with delays that are alleged to be due to Costner not wanting to spend significant amounts of time on filming.

This reportedly led Sheridan to be "furious" over the "Costner drama" because he cannot continue scripting until he knows if the star is "in or out." Costner was reportedly been in disputes with Yellowstone producers over Season 5 filming, though the actor's lawyer disputed those claims. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively. The show is currently on a Season 5 break and was initially scheduled to return before or by summer 2023. It's now reported that the show may not return until closer to fall 2023.