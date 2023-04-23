Savannah Chrisley Livid After Being Kicked off Flight: 'The Devil Came Over Me'

Savannah Chrisley has more issues on her hands aside from her parents – Todd and Julie Chrisley – serving separate prison sentences for financial crimes. The reality star is not happy with Southwest Airlines, alleging an attendant responsible for the check-in kiosk kicked her off the flight due to her refusal to check her luggage at the gate. She says she preferred a carry-on. But a Southwest Airlines rep is sharing a different version of the story. Savannah went on a rant on her Instagram Stories, sharing several videos upset that she missed her flight home and was subsequently put onto another flight with a connecting stop.

"So I officially know why everyone hates Southwest so much," she began her video, joining the airline hate train. She explained that she was given the pushback by the attendant for wanting to carry her bag on the plane with her versus checking it in. According to to Savannah, the she was told she was "being an unruly passenger.'" But, she says the pilot, who was standing beside her, had a better attitude and was willing to help her while telling the attendant to calm down, which the attendant didn't appreciate. Savannah claims that "the Southwest attendant literally looked at the pilot -- the man who is flying our plane and is responsible for our safety, the most important person within the Southwest Airlines -- he looked at him and said, 'Stay out of it.'" Chrisley then says the attendant told her she was axed from the flight altogether. But the airline says she's not telling the full scope of events.

A rep for Southwest Airlines told Entertainment Tonight that are aware of what happened and investigating. But, they insist they were told something different.

"Our initial reports indicate a different story than the one from the Customer's account, as she arrived at the gate late in the boarding process and repeatedly insulted our Employee after being asked to gate-check her bag," the rep stated. "As a result, the Customer was denied boarding on her original flight, and we booked her on a later flight the same day."

Chrisley admits to insulting the attendant. But says it happened after she was told she was axed from the flight.