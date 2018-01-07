‘X-Files’ Star David Duchovny Reveals He Auditioned Multiple Times for ‘Full House’

Before landing his career-making role on The X-Files, actor David Duchovny actually auditioned for Full House more than once.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on his late night talk show, Duchovny revealed he auditioned for three of the male leads on the ABC sitcom, all which went to actors, Bob Saget, John Stamos and Dave Coulier, respectively.

The 57-year-old admits, “I was auditioning for every show that would have me. I had actually auditioned for all three parts [on Full House]. They could not figure out how to use me.”

As a struggling actor at the time, Duchovny called the loss a “great disappointment,” to which Kimmel asked, “You wanted [these roles]?!”

“I wanted to eat,” Duchovny laughed. “I would go home and I would get the call, ‘You’re not that guy.’ I’d go in for this guy … not that guy. I’d go in for this guy … not that guy. Go home…”

Thankfully it all worked out for Duchovny, who years later got cast alongside Gillian Anderson on the FOX phenomenon, pairing two FBI agents together as they investigate aliens, paranormal cases and always seek the truth.

Nonetheless, a few fans on Twitter took to the news as “groundbreaking,” with some wondering what the casting chemistry would have felt like with Duchovny on board.

Duchovny, best known as Agent Fox Mulder, told Kimmel that he almost botched his big break when his schedule began conflicting with a TV movie. However, the casting director for The X-Files made a psychic prediction of sorts in an effort to keep him on.

“If you do [our] show, you’ll never need work again for the rest of your life,” Duchovny said.

The X-Files, originally debuting in 1993, has been revived and is currently airing on FOX with its new 10-episode run.