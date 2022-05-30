Wynonna Judd Delivers Personal Message on One Month Anniversary of Mother Naomi's Death

✖

Wynonna Judd is "checking in" with her fans a month after losing mom Naomi Judd. Sunday, the 57-year-old songstress took to Instagram to look back on the difficult past few weeks in a personal update. "Checking in. There is so much happening in the world right now. So before I sat down to write this, I thought, 'No...I just don't know what to say.' Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, 'What do you know?' And I began to cry. WHAT DO I KNOW??" she began.

"I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I'm not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends," Wynonna continued. The "Other Side" singer revealed then that she's taking steps to break the cycles that have caused so much pain for her family over the years and become a better grandmother.

"I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, {born 4/13, 2 weeks & 2 days before Mom left}, to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work," she wrote. While the "simple steps" are not easy to take at times, Wynonna said she's committed to "keep doing the 'next right thing,' and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days."

"I DO know, that I feel so helpless-right now especially," Wynonna noted, adding in reference to The Judds' famous song, "I DO know, that as corny as it sounds, 'Love Can Build A Bridge.'" She continued, "I find myself humming the song that Mom wrote for the fans, to myself here on the farm at night. I really DO know, that I'm not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it's okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing. Thank you all for your love and support. Let's check in more often."

Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd, previously announced that their mother Naomi died on April 30 at age 76, revealing two weeks later on Good Morning America that she had died by suicide. Following her death, Naomi was honored by her family and friends during the Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration on CMT.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.