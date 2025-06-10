Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

The Nature Boy revealed some sad news over the weekend.

Legendary wrestler Ric Flair told PEOPLE Magazine that he’s been diagnosed with skin cancer once again. He will begin treatment next week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s the second time in three years that I’ve been dealing with skin cancer,” Flair said to PEOPLE. “I will be undergoing treatment next week.”

He previously denied reports of his cancer’s reemergence on his Twitter/X page in an attempt to keep the diagnosis private.

Flair is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, with a career that spanned 50 years and 16 world championship titles.

Flair was the first holder of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and the WCW International World Heavyweight Championship, before going on to complete the WWE Triple Crown after winning the World Championship, World Tag Team Championship, and Intercontinental Championship.

He is best known for his in-ring antics, especially his signature strut and chanting of “Wooo!” To this day, wrestling crowds still yell “Wooo!” whenever one of his signature moves, a knife-edge chop, is performed by any other pro wrestler.

He is also known for his ornate costumes—usually some sort of extravagant fur-lined robe—and for using “Also Sprach Zarathustra” as his walk-up music, which is famous for its use in Stanley Kubrick’s classic 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Flair has dealt with plenty of health issues in the past, most notably in 2017 when he experienced kidney failure and congestive heart failure due to alcohol abuse. His family was told he only had a 20% chance of surviving, but the wrestler miraculously pulled through. Here’s to hoping the wrestling icon can beat the odds one more time.