Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Tribute to Late Father Eddie With Series of Throwback Photos
Earlier this week, legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen died after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, confirmed the news on social media, writing that his "heart is broken" over the loss. Over the past few days, Wolfgang has shared a bevy of photos in tribute to his late father, and the lovely snaps are leaving fans everywhere emotional.
Van Halen reportedly died on Tuesday morning at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica. He was 65. The guitarist had been battling throat cancer for about two decades. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his wife Janie, brother Alex, and son Wolfgang. His son later addressed the news on social media, writing alongside a photo of his father, "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."
October 9, 2020
Wolfgang subsequently posted an array of throwback photos featuring himself and his father. Naturally, fans responded to the snaps with some kind messages in light of the devastating loss.
RIP Mr. Van Halen! You were a legend and the world was definitely better for you and your art. https://t.co/c70Y7AeGYY— Miguel D Erickson (@MiguelDErickson) October 10, 2020
So very sorry for your loss @Wolfiesmom @WolfVanHalen.— The Happy Medium®️ Jodi Livon (@JodiLivon) October 10, 2020
May his spirit fly free and may you feel his peace. #amazinghealer #Phenomenalmusician https://t.co/x4XUabO83G
He was a great son, visionary artist and guitarist, a good family man and an amazing father. There's gonna BE only one Eddie Van Halen. https://t.co/c6SmyNfPtJ— JustPanda0 #BlackLivesSTILLMatter ✊🏿✊🏽✊🏻 (@JPanda0) October 11, 2020
Condolences to ya young man...You made your Pop real proud of you Wolf from all I'm hearing and reading. Keep on rockin' @WolfVanHalen ...RIP @eddievanhalen https://t.co/xWQ3BPhFgW— Marc J. Beaulieu 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@MotorcycleMarc) October 11, 2020
A beautiful & priceless moment in time https://t.co/HLlDO7j9zd— Brenda Thomas (@BrendaT48452368) October 9, 2020
My heartbreaks for @WolfVanHalen and the family. Great memories like these are to be treasured. It was great seeing you both in concert. A once in a lifetime event! https://t.co/m2jhxVbuCl— Kristin Rodriguez (@KMR_harley) October 9, 2020
Your dad was the greatest rock guitarist I ever seen! Prayers to you and the family.......rock on🙏 https://t.co/LM7Hs0TKh9— Allen Begley (@allenbegley) October 10, 2020
This wonderful father/son moment says it all. ❤#VanHalen https://t.co/7TMZgFdK82— Eric Harthen Voice-overs (@ericharthen) October 8, 2020