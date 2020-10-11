Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Tribute to Late Father Eddie With Series of Throwback Photos

Earlier this week, legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen died after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, confirmed the news on social media, writing that his "heart is broken" over the loss. Over the past few days, Wolfgang has shared a bevy of photos in tribute to his late father, and the lovely snaps are leaving fans everywhere emotional.

Van Halen reportedly died on Tuesday morning at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica. He was 65. The guitarist had been battling throat cancer for about two decades. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his wife Janie, brother Alex, and son Wolfgang. His son later addressed the news on social media, writing alongside a photo of his father, "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Wolfgang subsequently posted an array of throwback photos featuring himself and his father. Naturally, fans responded to the snaps with some kind messages in light of the devastating loss.