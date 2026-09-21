Christina Applegate Resurfaces for the 1st Time Since Hospitalization

Christina Applegate is giving fans a rare glimpse at herself after spending much of the year away from social media amid ongoing health issues.

The actress returned to Instagram Monday, Sept. 21, sharing a short video showing off her freshly dyed blonde hair.

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In the clip, Applegate looked directly at the camera before smiling and turning her head to the side, drawing attention to a red spot on her cheek.

“Fresh hair color, new weird spot on my cheek haha,” she captioned the video. “Thank you @davestanwell for brightening up my cloudy day. Love you and love to you all out there.”

The post marks a glimpse at Applegate after she was hospitalized earlier this year.

The actress was hospitalized at the end of March, and she later addressed the situation publicly after news of her hospitalization became known.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough,” she wrote on Instagram.

Applegate has been open about the impact of her MS diagnosis and the challenges that have come with the condition.

In a March op-ed with The Guardian, she shared her struggles with the disease.

“The disease eats away at all the things we take for granted. Some of us with MS have a raft of pain; some don’t. I have a lot of it. When I wake up, I often can’t get my arm to move far enough to grab the cup of water by my bed or my phone from its charger,” she wrote.

She has also continued to maintain her sense of humor while discussing her health and life since receiving the diagnosis.

The actress previously revealed her MS diagnosis in August 2021, explaining that she had been experiencing symptoms before doctors confirmed the condition.

She has since used her platform to discuss her experiences and connect with others living with MS.

The video also gave followers an opportunity to see the actress after months of limited social media activity.

She previously shared a funny image of how her daughter welcomed her home.

There was a colorful handmade garland that read, “Yay! You’re home. Happy day, ho.”

Applegate has continued to receive support from fans and fellow celebrities throughout her health journey.