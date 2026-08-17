Hayden Panettiere Cause of Death: What We Know

Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death at the age of 36 has not yet been publicly confirmed, though recent reporting of the tragedy sheds light on the circumstances surrounding it.

After TMZ reported Monday morning that Panettiere was found dead in an apartment in Greenville, S.C., by a friend on Sunday afternoon, PEOPLE reports that officials in dispatch audio from the 911 call were heard discussing an “overdose” and “cardiac arrest” around the time of her death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t have any more information at this time, but it’s looking as though that is the case,” a representative for Panettiere told PEOPLE.

The Greenville Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office are leading the investigation into her death. A spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department said in a statement that there are no signs of “foul play or suspicious circumstance” in Panettiere’s death and that “an acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call.”

Police told PEOPLE that the Nashville star’s cause of death won’t be released until after an autopsy. They did not confirm claims that “advanced cardiac life support” techniques were used to resuscitate her, as TMZ reported. The outlet reported those “advanced cardiac life support” techniques included special medicines, breathing tubes and heart rhythm tracking. The outlet also reports that paramedics did chest compressions on the actress, but that she was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

The autopsy will reportedly be performed Monday to determine a cause and manner of death.

After getting her start in 1994 on the soap opera One Life to Live, Panettiere starred in high-profile roles in shows Heroes and Nashville. She’s also well known for her role in Remember the Titans and in the Scream franchise. She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.