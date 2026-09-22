‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Reveals Pregnancy

Salma Slims is going to be a mom!

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, 33, is expecting her first child with rapper husband 24hrs, PEOPLE reported. The couple is expecting a baby girl by the end of the year after trying to start a family for some time.

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Slims told the outlet she first suspected she was pregnant after becoming unexpectedly nauseous while satisfying a barbecue craving.

“That was a crazy day because I was craving barbecue, and it was so random. We got to the barbecue spot, ordered food and everything was normal, but then I started getting really, really nauseous. Once we got home, I was like, ‘I think I should take a pregnancy test,’ because I was still nauseous. So I went to the store, and I grabbed four pregnancy tests and they all came back positive.”

24hrs, whose real name is Robert Davis III, was working in their home recording studio when Slims shared the news.

“I showed him the tests and he was just so happy. He was really excited. I think it became real for both of us because we’ve been together so many years, knowing that we wanted to have a baby, but not knowing when we could have one because we’ve been trying for so long. So it was a really special moment,” Slims said.

The reality star said she has had a healthy pregnancy so far and has enjoyed preparing for motherhood.

“I’ve been having really beautiful moments and I have moments where I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, I’m pregnant.’ Or I even forget I’m pregnant because I haven’t been feeling sick, which everyone’s telling me that I’m so lucky for. To me, it’s been just very beautiful and I’ve been feeling very great,” she said.

Slims has been taking baby classes, learning about newborn care and getting advice from other parents. She is also preparing to balance motherhood with her newly launched hot sauce company, Safara Heat.

At home, the nursery is already coming together.

“I’m excited to create the traditions and family memories. Getting ready has been really, really cool because I started the nursery already. I’m starting to decorate the nursery. I’m getting a lot of gifts from the registry already and just creating a little baby world in the house. That’s been the most fun part,” Slims said.

For Slims, their daughter’s arrival will mark a new chapter for the couple.

“Being on reality TV, it taught both of us to not let outside opinions define our relationship,” she said. “People see moments on TV and things online, but then they don’t really know our real life.”