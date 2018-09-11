‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Star David Henrie Breaks Silence After Airport Arrest for Loaded Gun

Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie is apologizing following his arrest at LAX Monday for a loaded gun.

Just hours after being released from police custody after he was found to have a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol while going through a TSA screening at LAX, the former Disney Channel star took to Twitter to take responsibility and apologize.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today. I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport,” Henrie, who appeared as Justin Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007-2012 alongside Selena Gomez, wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA’s efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country,” the statement continued. “More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened. But I am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process.”

Henrie had reportedly been carrying the loaded weapon, described on the Smith & Wesson website as being “easy to conceal,” in his bag while going through a TSA screening. A public information officer with the Los Angeles Airport Police confirmed to PEOPLE that the former Disney star “was arrested at 9:05 a.m. for possession of a loaded handgun at Terminal 2 at LAX.”

Hours later, at 3:02 p.m. local time, he was released on $10,000 bail. He is expected to appear in court on Oct. 1.

News of his arrest came just days after Henrie, who has also appeared in How I Met Your Mother, announced that he and his wife, former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill Henrie, are expecting their first child together.

“ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa,” Henrie made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a video of the couple’s gender reveal party. “Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing ‘I Loved Her First.’”

In the announcement, Henrie also joked about his passion for firearms, writing “That reminds me. Where’s my shotgun? I don’t have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun!”

Henrie is far from the only Disney star to have a criminal record. Orlando Brown, a That’s So Raven alum, was arrested earlier this month after he was caught on camera in the midst of a burglary. Brown also has previous arrests related to drug possession, resisting a police officer, and domestic battery.