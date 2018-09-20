Wilmer Valderrama Spending Time With Demi Lovato at New Rehab Location

Demi Lovato’s ex, actor Wilmer Valderrama, has reportedly been by her side throughout her rehab treatment in the wake of her overdose earlier this summer.

TMZ reports that Lovato transferred from a rehabilitation facility on the East Coast to another center that is world-renowned for its addiction programs, where she’s been for more than a month. Valderrama has reportedly flown there several times during visiting days to be with her.

The news outlet also reports that several people in a nearby town say they’ve seen Lovato and Valderrama at a local Starbucks shop several times.

Valderrama also reportedly visited Lovato in the hospital after her overdose, where she remained for nearly two weeks before entering a rehab center. He continued to spend time with her once she checked into rehab, with a source telling Us Weekly in August that “Wilmer is continuing to support her and has been actively following up and checking in on her when he can.”

The singer and NCIS actor have a long history together, having dated from 2010 to 2016. While it’s unclear if the two are dating, sources told TMZ it appeared they were boyfriend and girlfriend when they were seen at Starbucks together, and a source told Us Weekly that “they’ve never fallen out of love.

“Even though they are broken up and not together right now, when a loved one goes through a crisis, your true colors of who you are as a person come out and he has really portrayed himself in the same way that she’s spoken about him in all of her previous public interviews,” the source said.

“Her family and close friends really appreciate him,” the source added.

Lovato was found by a member of her team unconscious in her bed on July 24 following an overdose. After reportedly being revived with Narcan, an emergency medication administered to reverse an opioid overdose, she was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. More than a week later, she entered an out-of-state rehab facility.

Lovato’s mother, Dianne de la Garza, spoke publicly this week for the first time about the overdose. She told Newsmax TV that “it’s still a really difficult thing to talk about” and that she “literally [starts] to shake a little bit when [she starts] to remember what happened that day.”

De la Garza said she hadn’t even heard that Lovato had overdosed when she started receiving texts from friends and family wishing Lovato well and letting de la Garza know they were praying for her.

“So, I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say. It was just something that I never, ever expected to hear, as a parent, about any of my kids,” de la Garza said.

She said that for days, she and her family weren’t sure if Lovato was going to survive. “We just didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not,” she said.

De la Garza partially credits Lovato’s fans, as well as her doctors, for her survival.

“I just feel like the reason she’s alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day when everybody found out what was happening,” she said. “I don’t think she would be here if it hadn’t been for those prayers and the good doctors and Cedars-Sinai. They were the best. I couldn’t have asked for a better team of people to save her life.”