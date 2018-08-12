Wilmer Valderrama Reportedly ‘Checking In’ on Ex Demi Lovato While in Rehab

Wilmer Valderrama is reportedly being a constant source of support of ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato as she undergoes treatment for her struggles with addiction following her overdose.

The singer has been in recovery and is currently in Chicago undergoing treatment almost a week since she left a Los Angeles-area hospital.

“Wilmer is continuing to support her and has been actively following up and checking in on her when he can,” a source told Us Weekly.

The NCIS star has been a constant presence by Lovato’s hospital bedside after she overdosed at her Los Angeles home on July 24. According to the source, the feelings between the actor and the “Skyscraper” singer never faded after the couple broke up in June 2016.

“He has made it a priority and they’ve never fallen out of love,” the source said. “Even though they are broken up and not together right now, when a loved one goes through a crisis, your true colors of who you are as a person come out and he has really portrayed himself in the same way that she’s spoken about him in all of her previous public interviews.”

Lovato isn’t the only one taking note, either. “Her family and close friends really appreciate him,” the source added.

The actor was spotted visiting the singer three days in a row after she was found unconscious by paramedics, who were called to Lovato’s home by a female friend asking for “no sirens” to be used during the incident.

The singer was reportedly revived using Narcan, a medication used to treat opiate overdoses. She has since been transported to rehab after leaving the hospital on August 4.

At the time of the incident, Valderrama was reportedly “devastated” over Lovato’s condition.

“He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time,” a source told the outlet after her overdose. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

The singer has since broken her silence, thanking fans for their support and promising to “keep fighting” to keep her sobriety.