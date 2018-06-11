Willow Smith Reveals She Walked in on Mom Jada Pinket and Dad Will Having Sex

In a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Willow Smith revealed that she once walked in on her famous parents in the midst of sex.

The 17-year-old singer took a seat at the red table with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, her grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her best friend, Telana Lynum. The four of them were braced for an open and honest discussion about sex — how the discourse around it has changed across three generations, what parents should and shouldn’t talk to their kids about, and so on.

Just a few minutes into the episode, Pinkett-Smith brought up the prevalence in pornography in today’s society.

“I know that a lot of young boys — and young girls — are learning about sex through pornography,” she said. “Online and on social media, right? Was that not your introduction to sex?”

Willow Smith considered the question before answering bluntly.

“My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and daddy,” she said. “That was obviously the first introduction.”

Both Willow and her mother looked temporarily horror-stricken by this revelation.

“When did you walk in on us?”Pinkett-Smith asked.

“It was in Utah,” Willow recalled. “No, not Utah. Aspen. It was in Aspen. I was going downstairs to get some juice, and I saw for a little moment, and then I ran away. I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is so crazy, what did I just see?’”

Pinkett-Smith burst out laughing. “I don’t remember this!” she said.

“It wasn’t like I was seeing everything,” Willow clarified. “It was dark.”

From there, the women were able to move into a deeper conversation about how the early experience effected Willow’s perception of sex for years to come. The young singer never mentioned how old she was at the time of the incident.

The Smith family revealed all kinds of salacious truths in the course of the episode. Pinkett-Smith claimed that she could tell intuitively when her sons, Jaden and Trey, had each begun having sex.

“I knew the night that Jaden lost his virginity,” she said confidently.

Willow also said that it was harder for her to have an earnest conversation on the topic with her father than it was with her mother, though she speculated on the talk her younger brother must have had with the Fresh Prince star.

“‘You go out and get you some,’” she said in a mocking imitation of her father.

Red Table Talk premiered last month, and features frank and honest conversations between Pinkett-Smith, Banfield-Norris, Willow and a smattering of guests on a wide variety of topics. Episodes are available on Facebook Watch.