Why Willie Geist Called the Police at Tracy Morgan's House Mid-Interview

Willie Geist is recalling the time he had to call the cops during an interview with Tracy Morgan. The Sunday Today with Willie Geist host was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when he detailed the moment Morgan asked him to call the cops after realizing one of his expensive cars had been stolen. During the interview, he said that Morgan wanted to show him his car collection, but after noticing his Lamborghini SUV was missing, he instructed the interviewer to call the cops immediately.

"After we talked, we walked around outside," Geist detailed after noting that the comedian had obtained a Heisman Trophy somehow. "He wanted to show me his automobile collection," he continued, noting that Morgan specifically wanted to show him his Lamborghini SUV. "So we came around the corner, Lambo's not there."

The morning host then said that Morgan asked his team if someone had taken it to get washed or if his wife had taken it, attempting to figure out if it was really stolen or not without jumping to conclusions first. "He looks me in the eye and goes, 'Willie, call the cops, somebody stole my Lambo.' So I'm at Tracy Morgan's house, doing an interview with cameras around, and his Lambo's been stolen," he recalled. "So we call the police. I'm the guy, having just met him, waving the cops down in the street."

Geist then joked that the cops asked him if it was his house, as they were confused by the situation, and he told them no, but found the thought funny. "And I look up at the palace and said, 'Oh this? No, no, no I'm just here interviewing Tracy.' And they traced it down and it turns out, his Lambo had, indeed, been stolen. So it was an eventful day with Tracy."

During their interview, Geist noticed a shelf Morgan had in his home that was straight out of the Godfather, but what sat on the shelf was even more impressive. "If you look closely in the trophy case there is an Emmy, an Oscar, and a Heisman Trophy in Tracy Morgan's case," he said. "And I said, 'Tracy what's going on over there?' And he said, 'Willie, this is America. Money talks,' which I think means he bought someone's Heisman Trophy from them? I'm not totally clear on that." He did said how great Morgan was and how he enjoys traveling on location for interviews.