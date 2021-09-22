Willie Garson Leaves Inspiring Message Behind in His Final Tweet

Just two weeks before his death at the age of 57, Sex and the City star Willie Garson took to social media with a message of love and kindness. Shared on Saturday, Sept. 4, Garson encouraged his followers to “be kind to each other” and to “approach kindness.” The post marked his final on the social media platform before his Tuesday passing.

In the wake of his passing, the tweet has become a place for fans of the actor to pay their respects. In one response shared just after the Tuesday confirmation of Garson’s death, a fan wrote, “breathe easy and rest in eternal peace. You were my favorite on [SATC]. May your memory always be a blessing to us all.” Somebody else wrote, “RIP. Thank you for spreading kindness.” Several people simply responded with heart emojis.

BE KIND TO EACH OTHER……ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS. — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) September 5, 2021

Garson was best known for his portrayal of Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, his character the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. Garson appeared in a total of 27 episodes over the course of the show’s six seasons and also starred in both of the Sex and the City movies. He was set to appear in the upcoming reboot, And Just Like That…, and had recently been spotted on the New York set of the spinoff with Parker and Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s on-screen husband Anthony Marentino. His son, Nathen Garson, confirmed Tuesday that Garson passed away, sharing alongside a carousel of photos, “you always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.” Although a cause of death was not immediately provided, PEOPLE confirmed Garson died Tuesday afternoon following a short illness.

“Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe,” and HBO spokesperson said in a statement obtained by CNN. “He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

In addition to Sex and the City, the Garson also appeared in titles including White Collar, Hawaii Five-0, Quantum Leap, Girl Meets World, Mr. Belvedere, Just Shoot Me!, Big Mouth, and Supergirl, among dozens of others. He has a total of 170 acting credits to his name.